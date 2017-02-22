Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted Tuesday night at the Burnaby campus of Simon Fraser University.

The assault occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. as the victim walked from her classroom toward a parking lot, Mounties said in a statement Wednesday. They have not said whether the victim was a student or a teacher at the school.

As she walked to her vehicle, the victim heard a noise behind her and was grabbed by the suspect, police said. The male held the victim and sexually assaulted her, before running away after hearing voices from passersby.

The suspect has been described as tall with a medium to heavy build and a deep voice. He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the attack. Police have not provided an estimate of his age.

"We want to caution the public when walking at night to stick to well lit areas and stay off your electronic device to increase your situational awareness," Staff Sgt. Major John Buis said in the statement.

"You may also contact SFU Campus Security if you wish to be escorted to your car."

Mounties are asking the public to help identify the suspect, and urge anyone with more information to contact them at 604-294-7922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).