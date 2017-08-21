

Monday's solar eclipse was free for those in its path to watch, but if you live in Metro Vancouver, it may have cost you at the pump.

The price of gas in the Lower Mainland has been rising steadily since Thursday. According to Gasbuddy.com, it topped the $1.40 mark on Monday.

That's well above the current national average of $1.08.

In a report released Monday by GasBuddy, experts are attributing the jump to an increase in supply caused in part by the large number of people travelling around the Pacific Northwest to witness the celestial event.

"(Ten) states saw average prices rise, mainly the West Coast and Rockies where high demand ahead of the eclipse was still putting pressure on prices," the report said.

The uptick in the western U.S. is likely being reflected in B.C. as the province imports much of its gas from the region.

And experts say the trend is likely to continue past Monday.

"Areas of the Pacific Northwest may continue to see eclipse fueled demand spurts and higher prices before some cooling towards the end of the month while prices in the Great Lakes may move higher due to the price cycling phenomenon common in the region," the report said.

While B.C. is not in the "Path of Totality," about 86 or 87 per cent of the sun was eclipsed in Metro Vancouver.

Viewing parties were held across the region to help solar watchers catch a safe glimpse.

Locally, the eclipse began at 9:10 a.m., peaked at 10:21 a.m., and ended at 11:37 a.m.