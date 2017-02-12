

CTV Vancouver





The pilot of a small aircraft is lucky to be alive after crashing in a Surrey, B.C. blueberry field late Sunday morning.

The plane lost power shortly after taking off from King George Airpark around 11:30 a.m., making a rough landing off Colebrook Road.

Surrey Fire officials say the pilot suffered several cuts to his face and forehead, but was able to walk away from the crash. He was taken to hospital but was later released with minor injuries.

The pilot was the plane’s only passenger.

Officials say the small aircraft was damaged, as were the blueberry fields. Crews worked for several hours to clean the fuel left behind.

The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident.