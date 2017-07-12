

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews are responding after a semi-truck burst into flames in B.C.'s tinder-dry Interior.

The vehicle was carrying BC Hydro equipment down Highway 5 between Merritt and Kamloops when it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott said the driver managed to escape the semi unharmed.

The incident did force officials to shut down the highway near the Nicola Interchange. DriveBC said there are no available detours, and no estimate for when the highway might reopen.

Scott said the vehicle does not belong to BC Hydro, but one of its suppliers.

For the latest on road closures, visit the DriveBC website.