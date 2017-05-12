

A sea lion that was found in distress on Vancouver's Spanish Banks last week had been shot multiple times in the face, the Vancouver Aquarium revealed Friday.

The adult California sea lion was underweight and lethargic when it was reported to the aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre on May 5.

A team was dispatched to collect the animal, which was in such poor shape it wasn't responding to the activity surrounding it on the busy beach.

It took days of therapy and medication before the aquarium's veterinary team, led by Dr. Martin Haulena, was able to perform a full exam under general aesthetic on Tuesday.

"The diagnosis was grim: he was shot at least twice in the face, with bullets shattering his teeth, blinding him in one eye, and possibly hitting his optic nerve," Haulena said in a news release.

It's unclear who shot the sea lion or why, but Haulena said the wounds weren't new, and the animal likely spent weeks in distress before being rescued.

“The injuries he sustained at the hands of humans left him in pain and unable to forage on his own. We’re happy we can ease his suffering, but he has a long road to recovery ahead,” he added.

Because the rescue took place on Cinco de Mayo, the team named the sea lion Senor Cinco.

It's unclear whether the sea lion will be able to be released back into the wild or need long-term care, a decision that, in all rescues, is made by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, which saves everything from seals to false killer whales, has taken 174 animal patients in for treatment over the last year.