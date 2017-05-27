

CTV Vancouver





TransLink is trying to determine what caused a crowded SkyTrain car to fill with smoke Saturday afternoon in Surrey.

The train was heading for Scott Road Station when the smoke started seeping in, triggering an alarm that notified the SkyTrain control centre in Burnaby.

“It smelled like burning and the car started filling up with smoke,” said Aaron Maharaj, a passenger who was on his way to a Whitecaps game in downtown Vancouver.

When the train arrived at the station and the doors opened, everyone rushed outside onto the platform. But Maharaj said he inhaled some smoke before he managed to escape and might need medical attention.

“I feel super queasy,” he told CTV News.

TransLink initially said the problem originated on the tracks, but the transit provider now believes the smoke was coming from somewhere within the train itself.

The cause hasn’t been confirmed, however.

“We have vehicle technicians who are on the train right now trying to diagnose what happened here,” TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said.

Personnel who responded to the incident said nobody appeared to be in immediate distress, but Bryan urged any passengers who feel unwell to head to a hospital.

“Anytime there’s smoke and a lot of crowded people on a car, that’s a concern,” said Bryan.

The train was pulled from service and transferred to a pocket track within minutes of the incident, according to TransLink. Normal SkyTrain service resumed shortly after.