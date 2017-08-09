

Police are warning the public about a series of prank Craigslist posts that are encouraging people to walk right into unsuspecting strangers' homes in Delta.

The phony posts advertise everything from free stuff to house parties to "intimate encounters," and when people respond they're told to show up at an address and walk right inside.

Unfortunately, the homeowners aren't in on the joke.

"We're treating it seriously because what we're having is an unsuspecting respondent show up at someone's house with the expectation they can just go in," said Delta police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks.

So far, the posts haven't resulted in any fights or injuries, but Brooks said the respondents are usually embarrassed and the homeowners are the very least caught off guard.

"You could call it a prank but it's more than that," Brooks said. "When you actually give the instruction to the respondents that you can just go right into the property, that's what's causing us concern."

All of the addresses given out so far have been in the Sunshine Hills neighbourhood in North Delta, according to police.

Authorities are alerting the public about the fake ads and recommending people secure their doors even when they're at home to prevent an unexpected run-in with a stranger.

Residents are also urged to call police if they notice any suspicious people or activity in their area.