

CTV Vancouver





It's harder to be distracted by your phone if it's sitting inside a box.

That's the hope of the Abbotsford Police Department, which has started handing out free cardboard boxes where drivers can stow their cellphones while behind the wheel.

ICBC is already reviewing apps that can block incoming calls and texts in moving cars, but police said their cardboard box campaign can do some good in the meantime.

"The APD believes that a low-tech solution could be just as effective and we have taken thinking inside the box literally," the department said in a news release.

Police recommend drivers put their phone inside the box before starting their car, then place it in the trunk or glove box where it's out of sight.

The boxes, which police are calling Distracted Driving Prevention Devices, are available for free at the Abbotsford Police Department's office on Justice Way while supplies last.