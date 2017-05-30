

CTV Vancouver





Some people living in North Vancouver woke up to an explosion Tuesday morning as a massive fire gutted a warehouse nearby.

Smoke from the blaze was visible from downtown Vancouver, and created a visual distraction on Highway 1.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building on Monashee Drive, near Capilano University and Northwest Kennel, a dog and cat boarding and daycare facility. Neither facility was not affected by the blaze.

Lisa Madill said the explosion was so large it shook her home.

"At about 5:10 a.m. I heard this loud bang and a shake, and of course I woke up," she told CTV Morning Live.

"It shook our bedroom."

Capt. Walt Warner of District of North Van Fire said crews arrived to the scene quickly and attacked the fire.

"We did have very, very heavy flames when we got here, but we got it under control very quick."

The warehouse is part of an open works yard which includes welding equipment, heavy pallets, building material and heavy backhoes.

Warner believes the explosions heard were oxyacetylene torches in the shop blowing up.

"They released a loud noise – nothing too crazy," he said.

The biggest concern for crews was making sure the animals at the kennel were out of harm's way, he added.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Warehouse destroyed in explosive fire in #NorthVancouver near @CapilanoU. Witnesses say explosion shook their homes. Latest @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/aCMhXyEHas — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) May 30, 2017