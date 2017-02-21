It's the day Egg McMuffin lovers with a penchant for sleeping in have been dreaming of for years: McDonald’s has officially launched its all-day breakfast at Canadian restaurants.

The fast-food giant will now serve its hash browns, pancakes, sausages and other breakfast menu items past 11 a.m., much to the delight of eaters that took to Twitter to express their delight.

The happiness i'm experiencing right now while eating a mcdonalds breakfast sandwich at 1pm is indescribable �� #AllDayBreakfast — dana kemp (@danakemp) February 21, 2017

The concept was initially rolled out to 17 test restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec in mid-January, but will now be a permanent feature.

The move coincides with the restaurant's 50th anniversary in Canada this year. More than 1,450 McDonald’s currently operate across the country.

All-day breakfast was launched in the U.S. in 2015, which the company credits for popularizing its morning menu items – and a jump in sales.

McDonald’s isn't the only chain getting into the breakfast for dinner game. A&W Food Services of Canada said it will have all-day breakfast at the majority of its 879 restaurants by the spring.

The decision follows a successful pilot project that had a tremendous response, particularly with millennials.

PSA: McDonalds is now serving all day breakfast !!! �� �� — Syleen Betts (@syleenbetts) February 21, 2017

Canada has a staggering appetite for breakfast fast foods, according to recent research published by market research firm NPD Group.

Its data, published in January, revealed that 1.24 billion of 6.5 billion visits to Canadian restaurants between December 2015 and November 2016 took place for breakfast – a 6.3 per cent increase.

In the same time period, Canadians ate nearly 49 million more breakfast sandwiches, for a total of 536 million.

With files from The Canadian Press

I just ordered breakfast at mcdonalds after 11am... WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! #AllDayBreakfast — Shut up, Amanda. (@aamandaellenn) February 21, 2017