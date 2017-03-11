

CTV Vancouver





A man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on a bus in Vancouver early Saturday morning.

Transit Police say a 25-year-old man was with his girlfriend on a bus southbound at Main Street and Industrial Avenue when three men got on board shortly after midnight.

A fight ensued, and police say the victim was stabbed three times, including in the head. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers confirmed a 17-year-old male was arrested a short time later after another fight occurred nearby. Police have seized the knife involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.