Man stabbed multiple times on Vancouver bus: police
Transit Police say the victim was stabbed three times, including in the head. (CTV News). March 11, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:05PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:12PM PST
A man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on a bus in Vancouver early Saturday morning.
Transit Police say a 25-year-old man was with his girlfriend on a bus southbound at Main Street and Industrial Avenue when three men got on board shortly after midnight.
A fight ensued, and police say the victim was stabbed three times, including in the head. He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers confirmed a 17-year-old male was arrested a short time later after another fight occurred nearby. Police have seized the knife involved in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.