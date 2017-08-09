Mounties are investigating a string of shootings in Surrey that took place within hours of each other Tuesday, the last of which left one man in hospital.

The victim was found wounded inside a black pickup truck that was marked by bullet holes and a shattered rear window around 10:30 p.m. The pickup pulled up to a fire hall in the Fraser Heights area shortly after the RCMP received reports of shots fired a few blocks away on 89A Avenue.

Witnesses who live in the neighbourhood said they were startled by the gunfire.

"It really freaked me out," said one woman who did not want to be identified. "I'm scared of Surrey, I'm scared of Vancouver, and things have to get better."

The shooting victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Not long after, a car was torched in the Port Kells neighbourhood. Firefighters who responded to the scene found all four doors on the vehicle had been left wide open.

The previous two shootings both happened in the Clayton Heights area of the city. Fortunately, no one was struck during either.

Bullets did hit a vehicle and a garage door around noon at a property on 180 Street. Mounties said the suspected gunman was on a motorcycle, and fled before officers arrived.

Hours later, around 7 p.m., shots were fired from one vehicle to another on 72 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said officers are still in the process of canvassing neighbourhoods and speaking with witnesses for all three incidents, and it's too early to say whether they are related.

All of the shootings do appear to be targeted, however.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is asked to call the Surrey detachment or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure