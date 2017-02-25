

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a camper van that caught on fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the 10500-block of Scott Road in Surrey, B.C. just before 7 a.m.

A camper van was on fire, and upon extinguishing the blaze a man’s body was found inside.

Mounties say the victim, a 55-year-old Surrey resident, was sleeping when the blaze began.

Investigators confirmed the fire was accidental, and was caused by a short in an electrical system that had been modified.

The identity of the man has not yet been released while next of kin are notified.

The B.C. Coroners Service has now taken over the case.