Vancouver police are investigating the city's third homicide of 2017 after an injured man died shortly after being found inside a home.

Police responded to reports of an injured person inside a residence near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue shortly after midnight.

Despite efforts by first responders, he died a short time later after being rushed to hospital.

A large area around the home was cordoned off as police investigated, and several cruisers could be seen on the road and neighbouring alley.

Const. Jason Doucette said it's not believed the public is at risk, based on its early investigation findings.

No arrests have been made, and Doucette said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name has not been released.