

CTV Vancouver





Authorities are investigating whether a medical condition contributed to a crash that left a man in his 60s dead and put his wife in hospital early Friday morning in Coquitlam.

The violent rollover collision happened after the driver apparently lost control on a winding stretch of Dewdney Trunk Road around 4 a.m.

The Mazda hit a stump and flipped several times. Fire crews had to cut the roof off to get the driver, a Port Moody resident, out of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but it's unclear whether it was the crash that killed him or a medical issue.

"It appears that there may have been a medical condition that was a factor in this collision, and the driver has died," Cpl. Quentin Frewing said.

The Mazda's engine was thrown 100 feet from the vehicle into a forested area, indicating the car was zooming at a high speed before the crash.

The impact of the collision also ejected the driver's wife from the vehicle. She was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment of unconfirmed injuries and is expected to recover.

There aren’t many homes in the area of the crash, but a passing Jeep spotted the wreckage and called 911.

Collision analysts spent hours at the scene gathering evidence, and the road, which links Coquitlam and Port Moody, was shut down all Friday morning.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim