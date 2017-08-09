

CTV Vancouver





A male motorcyclist in his 50s is dead following a collision with an SUV in Delta Wednesday, police say.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. in the 10500 block of Nordel Way near 112 Street.

Delta investigators said in a statement they believe the SUV was travelling west, but crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck the motorcycle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Nordel Way in the area. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto 84 Avenue.

There is no access to Nordel Way from the Alex Fraser Bridge. Those vehicles are being diverted to 72 Avenue.

The road closures are expected to last “several hours” as police work to piece together the cause of the crash.