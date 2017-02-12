

CTV Vancouver





Love was in the air in downtown Vancouver this Sunday, with dozens of couples tying the knot in a free pop-up wedding ceremony just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The annual event “Love in the Square” was held in Robson Square, with six officiants aiming to marry 24 couples an hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Today is about family, friendship, and all you beautiful people,” said one officiant as he married a smiling couple.

The concept is simple: lovebirds were asked to bring a marriage licence and a $20 donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, register, and then were married for free.

“We’ve been engaged almost five years,” said one man. “He proposed to me up on those stairs so we thought it was the perfect spot.”

Seventy-two couples were married by 4 p.m., and ceremonies were still going strong.

Derek Hall and Nadia Forgeron were among the newlyweds, saying “I do” in front of Derek’s two young children.

The duo planned to save up and exchange vows a few years from now, but just two days ago heard about the event and felt spontaneous.

“He knows what he wants and he takes care of his life and he takes care of his kids,” said Nadia. “He’s a hard worker and ambitious and everything I ever wanted in a man.”

“She’s my wife and that’s what I wanted,” added Derek, kissing his new bride.

“Since I met her I just knew… when it’s right it’s right, and we’ve just never been happier.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Roberts