The B.C. election campaign has passed the halfway point, and things are getting heated between leaders of the province's main parties.

The Liberal, Green and NDP leaders threw jabs at each other while pushing their platforms at a televised debate on Wednesday evening, an event that experts said is likely to have a big impact on undecided voters.

Answering questions from viewers and moderator Jennifer Burke, the leaders argued climbing costs in the province including housing and hydro. They also debated strategies for stemming the growing fentanyl crisis in the province, and discussed building voters' trust, improper campaign donations, economic stability and job creation.

Missed the live event? Replay it through our live blog below.

