The B.C. election campaign has passed the halfway point, and things are getting heated between leaders of the province's main parties.

The only televised debate with the Liberal, Green and NDP leaders airs Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and a pair of experts said the event is likely to have a big impact on undecided voters.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, veteran political insider Lorne Mayencourt said the first half of the campaign has shown a very strong contrast between the parties.

Mayencourt, a former BC Liberal representative for the riding of Vancouver-Burrard, said leader Christy Clark has been focusing on jobs, the economy and tax-cuts for the middle class. He praised her travel across the province, including northern communities like Fort St. John, while criticizing NDP leader John Horgan who has largely focused his efforts on the southern part of the province.

"It's going to be an interesting debate tonight. I think that we're going to see some really exciting times ahead in the next two weeks," Mayencourt said.

Maria Dobrinskaya, acting B.C. director of the Broadbent Institute, said Horgan has concentrated on affordability issues, job creation, economic sustainability and improvement of services.

"Those are things we have not seen in the last 16 years of the BC Liberal government," Dobrinskaya said.

Both said they believe Wednesday's debate will be a deciding moment for some voters, and potentially provide momentum to both campaigns.

Ahead of the debate, Clark's campaign trail took her south of the Fraser River, where she spoke at the Catalyst Paper plant in Surrey. She told those gathered at the Timberland Road facility that her party has had success increasing the province's exports by supporting innovation, diversifying products and markets, and maximizing fibre use.

She also announced she wants the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal through ports in B.C.

Horgan went to Burnaby to speak about affordable housing, flanked by a group of young professionals who can't afford to live in Metro Vancouver, despite their full-time jobs.

He was grilled by a young journalist about the NDP's affordable housing plan. Angelo, an elementary school student who said he one day hopes to be a reporter or politician, said he was thrilled that his class took a field trip to Horgan's news conference. He later got an autograph from the leader, who told the boy he was doing a good job.

Kids were also at the forefront of Weaver's appearance in Victoria. The leader got a bit of practice for Wednesday night's debate during an appearance at Gordon Head Middle School, where students asked questions and their concerns.

He said the Greens have prioritized education in the party's platform as a way to invest in and empower the province's students and teachers.

