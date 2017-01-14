

CTV Vancouver





It's been just over a week since a gunman opened fire at a Florida airport, killing five people, but for a B.C. family who witnessed the chaos firsthand, it feels like much longer ago.

The Bryant family was inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Fla. on Jan. 6, when a shooter opened fire in the baggage claim area.

Family members were going through security, on their way back from a Caribbean vacation, when the airport erupted with shouting, alarms and running security agents.

"It feels surreal. It doesn't feel like it was just last week," Gary Bryant recalled on Saturday.

Another member of the travelling family from the Lower Mainland described the scene as chaotic.

"They started yelling 'Code red,' the alarms started going off in the building and all the TSA guys started running at us," Dan Bryant said.

"People were saying, 'Run, run, run,' but where to? There was no direction given of where to run."

The family did not hear the gunfire, but soon learned the airport had become the target of a mass shooting.

Gary looked to his children: "It was just absolute terror. I will never, ever forget that look."

The Bryants said they were frustrated with the way the situation was handled. With so many panicked people, few airline staff were helpful or even around.

They saw a video, sent to them by another passenger, of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents running away instead of helping.

"I watched one of them knock a man and his daughter over and step on him to get out," Gary said.

Dan said there were elderly people being knocked down and trampled in the rush to flee the area. Gary said he saw a mother running through the crowds, screaming because she couldn't find their children.

A child was seen walking around screaming and crying because they couldn't find their parents, he said.

The family ended up on the tarmac, along with hundreds of others, and it was only then that they realized they didn't have their shoes.

They spent seven hours at the airport, and it took days for the family to finally get home.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been charged in the mass shooting and may face the death penalty if convicted.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro