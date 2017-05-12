When Vancouver ferry captain Chris Cornwell was asked to pick up a VIP passenger last weekend, he had no idea he was about to meet the lead singer of U2.

In fact, Cornwell didn't even clue in after Bono shook his hand and boarded the small False Creek Ferries vessel, probably because the international superstar was hidden beneath a dark hat, dark sunglasses and a dark coat.

Cornwell told CTV News he actually remarked "It's a beautiful day," unintentionally referencing the lead single off the band's 2000 album All That You Can't Leave Behind before he realized who he was talking to.

"Honestly, I couldn't even recognize the fellow. He just blended in with the scenery just like everybody else," Cornwell said.

"I asked whereabouts are you from? What brings you to Vancouver? He was just kind of vague, like 'I'm from Ireland and I'm just getting out to enjoy the day.'"

Cornwell suspects it might never have clicked if it hadn't been so warm out. Fortunately, at one point Bono started removing layers, including his hat, giving the captain a better look at his face.

After figuring it out, Cornwell nervously decided to leave the singer be – but he couldn't resist asking for a photo, which Bono happily obliged after they docked.

"He quickly took a few pictures with me and off he went," Cornwell said. "Very neat experience. Something I'll never forget."

That experience will likely leave Cornwell the envy of many excited U2 fans who are gathered in Vancouver for the band's 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree Tour, launching Friday night at BC Place.

Die-hards have arrived everywhere from South America to Europe, and some started camping out for the show Thursday night in the pouring rain.

Among them is Amiee Stubbs, a mega-fan who flew in from Nashville, Tenn. with her husband.

"This will be my 46th U2 show since 1992, but this one is really special for me because I never got to see the Joshua Tree Tour the first time around," Stubbs said.

Enduring the cold and rain was a small price to pay for a chance to get close to the stage, Stubbs said, adding that she believes Vancouver's soggy weather is worth it for the city's natural beauty.

"I'm so envious of your flowers and trees and plants here. That's all I've been able to talk about since we arrived a couple of days ago," she said. "Whatever this weather is, it makes your place beautiful."

There are new ticketing rules being enforced at BC Place for the performance, however, and if fans don’t want to face disappointment there are a few things they need to know.

According to organizers, the measures are designed to combat scalping, a problem that regularly contributes to shows selling out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

For Friday’s concert, anyone who doesn’t have a printed ticket will be asked to present the credit card they used for the purchase when they arrive at BC Place. Groups that bought tickets together on one card will also have to enter the venue at the same time.

Organizers acknowledge the new measures could create issues for legitimate ticket-holders whose credit card has recently expired or been lost. Those individuals are being told to contact Ticketmaster immediately.

For more information on the new rules, visit the BC Place website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson