The morning after Edmonton was shaken by two suspected terror attacks, B.C. RCMP advised the public that they may notice a heightened police presence.

Sgt. Annie Linteau said residents of the area may see in increase in police following the violent attacks in Alberta's capital, which left several pedestrians and a police officer injured.

"We are not aware of any specific threats and continue to exercise increased vigilance," Linteau said in a release Sunday.

Comments from local police came the morning after a white car rammed through a traffic barrier outside a CFL football game in Edmonton. The car hit a police officer, and the driver got out and stabbed the officer before fleeing.

Hours later, police stopped a U-Haul van at an impaired driving checkpoint. The driver's information was similar to the registered owner of the white car, but the U-Haul driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police say the driver intentionally swerved into people at crosswalks, injuring four more people.

The van crashed onto its side, and police took a suspect into custody. Terror and attempted murder charges are pending against 30-year-old Abdulahi Sharif.

Mounties said Sharif, a Somali national and refugee, had been on the radar of authorities since 2015. A complaint was filed suggesting Sharif may have been radicalized.

Edmonton's mayor referred to the attack as being committed by a "lone wolf," and advised the public not to "succumb to hatred."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, referring to the incident as a "senseless act of violence."

"We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities," he said in a statement.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a statement Sunday that he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident.

Shocked and saddened to learn of attacks in Edmonton. British Columbians stand with Albertans-and all Canadians-against hate in all forms. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) October 1, 2017

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said the department is in regular communication with other local, national and international agencies and that there is no information linking the events in Edmonton to Vancouver.

"Vancouver is a safe place to live, work and visit," he said in an email to CTV Vancouver. "As always, we continue to ask the public to remain vigilant and encourage them to report suspicious behaviour to police."

VPD chief Adam Palmer voiced his support to Edmonton police expressed his sympathies to the officer injured in the attack.

Our thoughts @VancouverPD are with our friends @edmontonpolice - wishing a speedy recovery for the #EPS officer who was attacked/stabbed https://t.co/v95Hs15iu2 — Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) October 1, 2017

Const. Mike Cheryk has since been released from hospital after being treated for cuts to his head and face and scrapes on his arm. Two of the four pedestrians have been released, while the other two remained in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald