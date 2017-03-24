

CTV Vancouver





Surveillance video has surfaced of the moments leading up to a grisly crash that killed a 62-year-old woman in Surrey this week.

The video appears to show a green GMC Safari van zooming through a red light at the intersection of 152 Street and 72 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, narrowly missing a number of other vehicles.

Off camera, the van T-boned a red sedan being driven by Port Coquitlam resident Janet Dudgeon, who died at the scene.

Dudgeon's 84-year-old mother, Barb, was with her in the passenger seat. Though she survived, she suffered a cracked pelvis, broken ribs and head injuries, according to her family.

Mounties said a suspect driver has been arrested, and that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The 68-year-old suspect’s name won't be released unless charges are approved, which Cpl. Scotty Schumann said could take a while.

"These investigations are very complex with a lot of technical data that will have to be compiled over the next couple months," Schumann told CTV News.

The driver of the van was injured as well, though the extent hasn't been confirmed. Police said the individual was taken to hospital and then placed in their custody.

A 75-year-old passenger in the van was not seriously hurt.

Investigators have determined that prior to the deadly collision, the van struck several other vehicles along 72 Avenue.

Anyone who might have seen a green GMC Safari in the area Wednesday afternoon is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos