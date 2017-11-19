

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters had to keep back the crowds after a party bus went up in flames just off the busy Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

The bus caught fire on Smithe Street around 9:30 p.m., just after a show had let out at the nearby Orpheum Theatre.

Fire crews said the flames broke out in the engine then spread to the rest of the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the fire damaged a nearby tree and some of the trolley wires overhead.