A man in his 20s has been charged under the Motor Vehicles Act more than a month after allegedly driving his Ferrari 150 km/h over the speed limit.

West Vancouver police said Monday that Yihao Wang, 22, has been charged with excessive speeding.

The charge was approved by Crown Counsel and sworn at a provincial courthouse more than six weeks after the West Vancouver resident had his luxury vehicle impounded.

Wang was pulled over early Tuesday, July 4 after his vehicle was clocked at a speed of 210 km/h on the Lions Gate Bridge, police said.

The posted speed limit on the bridge connecting Vancouver and the North Shore is 60 km/h but drops to 50 as northbound drivers enter the off-ramp area, meaning the vehicle was travelling between 150 and 160 km/h over the limit.

The 215 Ferrari 458 was initially impounded for seven days, but officials decided to extend it to 60 days. Wang was also given a 16-month driving ban.

They said at the time that the driver was known to police, having been pulled over for excessive speed on the same bridge in April.

Court records show several driving and speeding-related charges against a man of the same name and birth year, but officers have not confirmed whether the previous charges are against the same person.

Two charges stem from offenses in 2013, where a man was driving without a driver's licence in March, and again in October. He pleaded not guilty to the offence, and an adjudicator found the accused guilty of a lesser, included or other offence arising from the same incident.

Four others have no findings yet, and include an excessive speeding charge from 2015, a speeding charge from 2016, and three charges from this year: using an electronic device while driving in February, and excessive speeding in April and July. The last two are from the Lions Gate Bridge, as mentioned previously.

Wang is scheduled to appear in a North Vancouver courtroom on Sept. 13.