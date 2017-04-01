

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. mom that says her five-year-old son has been hit, cut and even urinated on by bullies believes not enough is being done to help him.

Crystal Tutt says since January, Ayres has had his hair pulled and then punched in the face, either at his Abbotsford elementary school or at the adjoining daycare.

Earlier this week, he was struck in the face with a block which left him with a cut over his right eye.

"He's such a sweet boy and he's so gentle," she said. "This is the beginning for him and it's only going to get worse for bullying."

Tutt said the situation hit a crisis point two days ago when she says her son was urinated on by older children in a school washroom. She only found out about it through an entry in his day planner.

The note called it “an unfortunate incident” that left the youngster’s pants soaked. He was given a spare pair of pants, and the alleged bully was “spoken with” and subsequently apologized.

While she's tried to get more action from the school to follow through on their anti-bullying policies, Tutt believes the parents of bullies need to be more involved.

"There's no actual consequences for this child's actions anymore, and now children are getting hurt for it," she said.

"I mean, my son doesn't want to go to school anymore."

Psychologist and parenting author Shimi Kang says while B.C. schools have come a long way in bullying awareness, more dialogue and compassion is needed – and parents need to be more involved.

"It's really important on both sides that parents are aware of what's happening & what the behaviours are," she said.

"Bullying is not okay."

The Abbotsford School District did not respond to multiple interview requests by CTV Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Tutt has signed up her son for self-defense classes, and he just completed the first one.

She says they have been overwhelmed with support from across the country since the story aired on CTV News.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin