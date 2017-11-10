Explosions reported at scene of storage facility fire in Surrey
Witnesses say they've heard multiple explosions coming from a large storage facility fire in Surrey, B.C. (Twitter/@MrsLilDvl)
Fire crews were dispatched to battle a large blaze at a storage facility in Surrey, B.C. Friday evening, and witnesses reported hearing explosions in the area.
The flames broke out at a storage company at King George Boulevard and 84 Avenue around 5 p.m. The cause is unclear, and authorities haven't said if anyone was injured.
People have reported hearing multiple explosions at the scene.