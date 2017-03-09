A music legend was spotted flipping through records at a downtown Vancouver shop on Thursday.

Beat Street Records, located on West Hastings just east of Homer, posted a photo on Facebook of Elton John browsing its selection around 1 p.m.

The store's manager shared a picture of John speaking on a flip phone, writing that the singer asked an employee if there were any albums in stock by U.S. rapper Tech N9ne.

He then bought a Devine Brown album and "all the Scritti Poliiti we had." He also bought records by Jane Siberry, Little Feet, Linda Ronstadt, Morris Day and more, the manager wrote.

John signed a copy of his 1973 album "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" while at the store, but staff said the autograph is not for sale.

"Memories are priceless," a message on Facebook says.

The superstar's surprise visit came two days before he kicks off his latest tour in Victoria. John plays two weekend shows in the capital before the tour moves on to the U.S., South America and Europe.