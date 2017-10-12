

CTV Vancouver





Authorities are investigating after a boat docked in False Creek burst into flames Thursday, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air that could be seen across much of Vancouver.

The fire was so intense so that the city’s fire boat and the coast guard both had to be called into Quayside Marina in Yaletown.

Viewer video sent to CTV News shows the blaze growing quickly, prompting fears it would spread to nearby vessels, including a large yacht right beside it.

After several hours, crews were able to put out the flames without sinking the boat.

The vessel was later towed to Granville Island where investigators will begin working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.