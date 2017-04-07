Firefighters are assessing the structural damage of an East Vancouver building following a partial collapse on Friday afternoon.

The collapse occurred at a building at Pender and Gore, but few details have been confirmed by officials at the scene.

A hole in the roof could be seen from the air as CTV's Chopper 9 flew over the area. It appeared that a concrete block wall of a building under construction had collapsed during high winds, toppling over onto several homes beside it.

The roofs of at least two homes looked seriously damaged, with debris inside the holes created by the collapse.

Vancouver Fire called the collapse "minor," and said no one was trapped in the incident. A city engineer has been called to examine the scene.

The fire department also brought a technical rescue team to area to assess the structural damage.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott