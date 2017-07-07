

Six people and a dog had to be rescued near Lions Bay on Friday when the group ran into difficult conditions.

Andi Javeri and her family planned to hike from the Cypress area to Porteau Cove, then camp overnight, but they ended up in a dangerous situation.

"We were crossing glaciers that we shouldn't have crossed," Javeri said.

By the water, the temperature was 25 C, but up in the mountains it still feels like winter, something many hikers aren't prepared for.

"It's July, but it's December up there. It's crazy," Javeri said.

Ed Langford, from Lions Bay Search and Rescue, said the group had four calls this week, and all were snow-related.

"There's a complacency amongst the public," Langford said.

"We're getting calls for areas that are hitting social media."

Lions Bay isn't the only search and rescue group dealing with unprepared hikers, misled by social media. In May, North Shore Rescue issued a warning that photos can be deceiving, and that inexperienced hikers were being led to trails that are too difficult after seeing posts online.

As crews rescued the Javeri family by helicopter, another hiker also realized the icy conditions and hitched a ride with Lions Bay SAR back to safety.

The family said they did their best to prepare, but obviously weren't ready for the conditions they met uphill.

