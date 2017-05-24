

Pictures can be deceiving, a local rescue group warns, saying that inexperienced hikers may be led to trails that are too difficult or dangerous after seeing posts online.

The concern comes after several recent mishaps that rescuers say were completely preventable.

North Shore Rescue was called to the area above the Cypress Bowl over the long weekend for hikers who found decided the trail was too dangerous.

"We saw other hikers with running shoes and wearing the same clothes as us, so we thought we'd be fine," 21-year-old Rema Nour told CTV News at the time.

The group also responded to several other calls from ill-equipped hikers on the North Shore, something crews say is part of a concerning trend.

Rescuers point to online posts which show summer conditions and Instagram-worthy vistas, luring people into the mountains.

"If you're taking the time to advertise the hike, take the time to make sure people are going to be prepared," said NSR leader Mike Danks.

NSR said it's a problem they've seen from bloggers, social media influencers and the media.

One of several examples was an article on places to visit in Metro Vancouver that included a hike to St. Mark's Summit. The photo used in the article showed a woman in shorts and a tank top (with a tag in the caption indicating it was a "throwback," or photo taken at a different time), but some who tried out the hike over the weekend were surprised that the summit trail was still locked in winter conditions.

"If you're a novice hiker and you don't have any avalanche safety equipment with you and you're in runners, you shouldn't be there," Danks said.

NSR crews are worried that some posts provide misleading information, or don't provide enough details. The group has published a list of mistakes hikers make, those that are bound to land them in trouble. At the top of the list is not doing enough research.

Rescuers recommend hikers know the length of the trail and the conditions before heading out, and that they tell someone where they're going and when they'll be back. Hikers should also take the proper equipment and wear appropriate footwear for the conditions.

The group also hopes to encourage bloggers, social media influencers and the media to include basic information, or links to the invormation, about the length and difficulty of trails, and tips on how to stay safe in the wilderness.

It is not known whether the hikers rescued over the weekend used blogs to do their research, but it was clear that their lack of preparation put them in danger.

