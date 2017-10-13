

CTV Vancouver





Fire crews had their hands full overnight battling a difficult fire on Richmond's Mitchell Island.

The flames broke out around 8 p.m. Thursday at AABC Recyclers Group, the same vehicle scrap yard where a massive fire was sparked back in January.

Firefighters initially had to work from a distance as fuel tanks exploded and the main building collapsed.

"We have a lot of different hazards," Richmond Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wilkinson said. "We have fuel issues, we have oils, we have all sorts of different plastics and the like from the recycling process."

Fortunately, there was no one inside the business who needed rescuing.

Crews managed to keep the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties, but had to spend hours fighting the fire overnight. They remained on scene Friday morning.

The January fire, which began in a pile of old cars, was a challenge for firefighters as well. That blaze broke out during the day, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen from across Metro Vancouver.

Deputy Chief Wilkinson said the investigating into how the latest fire started is just getting underway.

"We'll get insurance people activated. We'll start actually looking into the circumstances surrounding it with any witnesses," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure