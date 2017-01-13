Banking has been taken to new heights in Whistler with the opening of a sky-high way to get cash on the slopes.

Canada's first ski-thru ATM has been installed outside of the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain.

Located 1,850 metres above sea level, the machine is complete with ski pole and glove holders, and heating lamps.

The stand-alone machine, which will be active through the 2017 ski season, made a "momentous trek" up the mountainside to reach the summit, says operator CIBC.