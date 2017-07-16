By the numbers for wildfires burning across British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 16, 2017 4:39PM PDT
Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as wildfires burn next to their communities in British Columbia. Here is a list of latest numbers for the wildfire situation.
162: Wildfires burning in the province as of Sunday, 16 of those started on Saturday.
15: Fires threatening communities.
Up to 37,000: Evacuees in the province, including about 10,000 people forced out of Williams Lake on Saturday.
11: Evacuation centres open across B.C.
2,900: Firefighters, including 415 from out of province
203: Aircraft fighting the fires.
$81 million: Money B.C. has spent fighting fires.
1,310 square kilometres: Area burned in since April 1
423 square kilometres: The largest fire burning. It started on property near the Ashcroft Indian Band and has burned through several communities.