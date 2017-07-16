

The Canadian Press





Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as wildfires burn next to their communities in British Columbia. Here is a list of latest numbers for the wildfire situation.

162: Wildfires burning in the province as of Sunday, 16 of those started on Saturday.

15: Fires threatening communities.

Up to 37,000: Evacuees in the province, including about 10,000 people forced out of Williams Lake on Saturday.

11: Evacuation centres open across B.C.

2,900: Firefighters, including 415 from out of province

203: Aircraft fighting the fires.

$81 million: Money B.C. has spent fighting fires.

1,310 square kilometres: Area burned in since April 1

423 square kilometres: The largest fire burning. It started on property near the Ashcroft Indian Band and has burned through several communities.