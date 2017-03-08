

Two seniors whose bodies were discovered in a White Rock home Tuesday afternoon likely died days earlier, according to Mounties.

The deceased, a 73-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, were found at a home on Finlay Street around 4:30 p.m.

It's unclear how they died, but authorities said Wednesday that foul play is not suspected.

Police believed they smelled gas near the residence when they arrived, though that does not appear to have been a factor in the deaths.

"[Firefighters] attended and confirmed there was no evidence of gas inside the residence. At this point it is believed the theory of gas is unfounded," Const. Chantal Sears said in a news release.

Employees of FortisBC were also seen at the property Tuesday. The RCMP said a coroner attended as well, but was unable to determine the cause of the deaths.

The seniors are believed to have been dead since late Friday and early Saturday.