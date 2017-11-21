In a dramatic about-face, the B.C. government says it will fund a $700,000 treatment that could save a young university student's life.

For the past five weeks, 23-year-old Shantee Anaquod has been in hospital fighting atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, or aHUS. This rare and life-threatening autoimmune disorder causes thousands of tiny clots in her blood and can lead to an aneurysm, stroke and organ failure.

A drug called Soliris is the only aHUS treatment approved in Canada.

The province, however, cited the high cost as one of the reasons it wouldn't pay for Anaquod's treatment, even though Soliris is already covered in Ontario and Quebec.

In an email statement last week, B.C.' Ministry of Health said independent experts have already recommended it not cover Soliris "due to unclear clinical benefit and high treatment costs set by the manufacturer, Alexion."

But following extensive news coverage of Anaquod's condition and a very public campaign by her family, the province announced Tuesday that it had reversed its decision.

"It's really unbelievable," said Jennifer Anaquod, Shantee's mother. "Yesterday, we didn't know how long she really had and today we're looking at planning Christmas."

"We're so thankful for everybody that helped get our story out there, everybody that helped support (Shantee)."

Anaquod’s treatment will be covered for at least six months. After that, the funding will be subject to review based on a report filed by her doctor.

After a year, doctors will have to phase try and phase out Anaquod’s Soliris treatment.

If she does not respond well to that process and needs to stay on the drug, Jennifer said she will be considered for funding again.

Tuesday’s news makes Anaquod, who is studying anthropology and archeology at the University of British Columbia, the first person in the province to receive government funding for Soliris.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday the government will assess whether to cover the medication for others on a case-by-case basis.

Between two and four B.C. residents are affected by aHUS each year.

Anaquod's treatment will begin on Wednesday. Having access to Soliris will also make her eligible for a kidney transplant if she needs one. Without the drug, her body "would have just destroyed the kidney," her mother explained.

The Anaquod family had been fundraising online to try and cover several rounds of Soliris on its own.

By Tuesday evening, the campaign had raised more than $37,000.

That money will now be used to help with Anaquod's physiotherapy and other medical costs as she plans for a future that, until Tuesday, she didn't know she had.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro and The Canadian Press