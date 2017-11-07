

The Canadian Press





A new study finds health care spending per person in B.C. this year is expected to be the lowest among the provinces and territories.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information predicts per capita heath spending in the province will be $6,321.

That's up two per cent from the previous year—the third lowest growth following Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

National spending is expected to reach $6,604 per person this year—up 2.9 per cent.

The full National Health Expenditure Trends report is available here.