B.C. is the province with the lowest healthcare spending per person
This infographic shows forecasted health spending in every province and territory for 2017 and the rate of increase since last year. (Canadian Institute for Health Information)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 12:24PM PST
A new study finds health care spending per person in B.C. this year is expected to be the lowest among the provinces and territories.
The Canadian Institute for Health Information predicts per capita heath spending in the province will be $6,321.
That's up two per cent from the previous year—the third lowest growth following Saskatchewan and Nunavut.
National spending is expected to reach $6,604 per person this year—up 2.9 per cent.
