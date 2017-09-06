A seventh worker has pleaded guilty to charges filed following an animal cruelty investigation at Canada's largest dairy farm.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Talbot pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the provincial Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and one count of violating the BC Wildlife Act.

The Chilliwack Cattle Sales employee will return to court for sentencing at the end of the month.

The charges Talbot faced stem from a hidden camera investigation conducted by activist group Mercy for Animals in 2014. The video appears to show workers punching and kicking cows, hitting them with canes and ripping hair out of their tails. One cow was lifted by a chain around its neck using a tractor.

Another video shows an employee attaching milking equipment to the testicles of bulls at the farm.

In some of the footage, bystanders can be seen and heard cheering in the background without intervening.

The video led to an investigation by the BC SPCA that resulted in 20 animal cruelty charges against the company and seven of its employees.

Talbot's plea came nearly two months after guilty pleas from employees Cody Larson, Brad Genereux and Lloyd Blackwell.

Three other workers, Travis Keefer, Chris Vandyke and Jamie Visser, pleaded guilty in April. The company and one of its directors also pleaded guilty to charges related to the case in December.