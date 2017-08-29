

CTV Vancouver





Crews have knocked down a three-alarm fire at a furniture business in Surrey.

The blaze broke out at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on 72 Avenue near King George Boulevard in the city’s Newton neighbourhood.

“The crews arrived to find a working structure fire out of a top level of a multi-tenancy building,” said Surrey’s assistant fire chief, Chris Keon. “The crews attacked the fire—did a great job knocking it down fairly quickly.”

Aerial footage showed thick smoke billowing from the roof of the building as firefighters tried to put out the blaze.

Keon said crews will leave the scene on Tuesday afternoon and that72 Avenue should reopen soon after.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Tuesday’s sweltering heat made work more difficult for firefighters.

“It’s very stressful for the crews. We have a very good rehab system where the crews are rotated in and out at regular intervals, their vitals are checked by BCAS and…they don’t go back to work until they’re ready,” Keon said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.