Older drivers are paying hundreds more in annual ICBC premiums than they should to subsidize "younger, riskier" motorists, according to a new report from the right-leaning Fraser Institute.

Report author John Chant said there's evidence crash rates vary wildly between different age groups, yet B.C.'s public insurer charges drivers the same basic rate whether they're young or old.

As a result, the Fraser Institute estimates drivers who are 55-64 overpay by $228 annually, while drivers 16-20 underpay by a whopping $833.

"It's important that B.C. drivers understand why basic auto insurance is so expensive in this province as reforms are proposed and introduced," Chant said in a statement.

Drivers who are 75 and up overpay by $374, according to his report, and those 21-24 underpay by an estimated $535.

The figures come as the provincial government prepares to introduce major changes to ICBC premiums in the interest of "making rates more fair." The new system, which is set to take effect next year, will give drivers deeper discounts for having a clean record, and bigger penalties for at-fault crashes.

The current basic insurance discount for inexperienced drivers will also be reduced, and there will be a new add-on for learning drivers ranging from $130-$230 per year, depending on where they live.

Chant said he supports those changes, but that more is needed to make the system truly fair.

“The government’s recent changes are welcome, but they don’t go far enough to fix our fundamentally flawed system that punishes safer drivers with higher rates to subsidize riskier drivers," Chant said.

According to his report, ICBC's premiums are also being affected by the Crown corporation's duties that aren’t related to insurance, including driver testing, licensing and fine collection.

Those add an estimated $50 annually to every driver's insurance, the Fraser Institute said.

