'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment

As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.

Over the weekend, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported that essential equipment such as pumps, sprinklers, hoses and all-terrain vehicles has been disappearing in the North Shuswap area.

That includes sprinklers set up to prevent the Scotch Creek Bridge from catching fire, which have already been stolen three times.

"This bridge must be protected to allow safe access into and out of the area," the BCWS wrote on social media Sunday.

"We understand frustration and fear exist, but the professionals relying on this equipment need it to continue to fight these fires."

On Monday, Premier David Eby said ongoing tampering with equipment threatens to thwart firefighting plans developed by provincial experts, and urged those responsible to stop immediately.

"We'll put the best possible understanding on this – that people think they're helping," Eby said. "They are not. You're not helping if you're moving firefighting equipment."

Three wildfires in the region have merged into what officials are calling the Adams complex, or Bush Creek East blaze, a massively challenging situation spread across an estimated 41,000 hectares.

According to the BCWS, there are 385 personnel assigned to the complex, including firefighters, support staff and property-protection crews.

But concerns have been coming from some parts of the North Shuswap evacuation zone that the province is not sending enough help to defend their homes.

Celista resident Gordon Favell told CTV News the only people he's seen battling wildfires in his area – a small community on the north side of Shuswap Lake – are locals.

"We refuse to watch things burn," he said. "Yesterday I went across the street with a wheelbarrow full of water trying to put a spot fire out so it didn't start my neighbour's trailer on fire and start candling trees and start the whole process over."

Favell acknowledged some area residents have been grabbing any equipment they can find in their efforts to douse emerging fires and prevent further spread.

"It doesn't matter if it's yours, it doesn't matter if it's locked up – get it, put it to use, put some fires out," he said. "That's what's going on here, locals helping locals."

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the appropriation of provincial gear is resulting in less efficient fire protection for the wider Shuswap community.

Experts who specialize in defending structures from wildfires have chosen to place equipment in locations "where it is most effective and (covers) the largest area possible," the BCWS wrote on social media.

"Gear that would protect dozens of homes is being moved to areas that are ineffective," the service said, adding that some equipment "has disappeared entirely and is suspected to be stolen."

Officials said RCMP patrols were ramped up over the weekend to address the issue of seized firefighting equipment, and urged anyone who witnesses criminal activity to report it immediately.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja