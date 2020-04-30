VANCOUVER -- Weeks after telling drivers they could now park in most paid spots for free, the City of Vancouver will once again be ticketing drivers who don't pay.

The increased enforcement was previously announced, as it was approved by council earlier this week. But the date of the rollout was not clear at the time.

The city announced Thursday that enforcement is now in effect.

The decision was based on several factors, including a dip in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complaints were also made by residents and business owners about people parking in metered spots and leaving their vehicles there longer term, and there were issues with crowding at some parks and beaches.

The city said initially, the focus will be on problem areas including metered-parking spots, time-limited areas, and streets with residential permit parking only.

"City staff will monitor the situation and resume enforcement of other regulations, such as rush-hour zones, when needed," a city statement said.

Parking enforcement was first scaled back after complaints that health-care workers and those running errands to help at-risk people were being ticketed.

"Unfortunately, the suspension of parking enforcement has led many people to take advantage of the availability of parking for extended periods, thereby making it unavailable for others," the city said.

Earlier this month, efforts ramped up in certain areas including around Kitsilano and the West End.