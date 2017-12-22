When you think of optimists, Rich Coleman probably isn’t the first person to come to mind. But all things considered, the interim leader of the BC Liberals does have a glass-half-full take on 2017.

“I don’t ever think it’s a bad year," Coleman says.

Still, things weren’t great. The Liberals lost their chance to govern, they lost their longtime leader, and they lost an MLA to the Speaker’s role. Coleman says it’s all about context. “At one point in time between the actual election and the period where the changeover with the premier and all that took place, three of my staff lost a loved one,” he told CTV News in a year-end interview. “That focuses you.”

Looking back, Coleman says a low-point of his year was contending with the NDP in what he describes as a bitter election campaign. He admits his party also engaged in negative ads, but feels the ones launched by the NDP against Christy Clark were used to “demean” the former premier.

The election revealed a province divided and the Liberals lost their majority for the first time in 16 years. Clark’s attempt to put forward a new vision using NDP and Green ideas fell flat. Her minority government tumbled. Later, when the Liberal caucus met in Penticton to regroup, Coleman thought he was going to speak about his role in opposition. Instead, he came out the interim leader of the party. Clark also resigned as MLA. “I didn’t want Christy to leave,” he says, “and neither did the caucus. There was only one person that was sort of offside there, and that’s Plecas.”

Darryl Plecas, a Liberal MLA, became Speaker and within minutes was accused of betraying his colleagues. Coleman says he knows Plecas on a personal level and was assured several times that the Abbotsford area MLA wouldn’t take on the role. He did, and that gave the NDP more room to breathe.

While Plecas is relatively new to the world of politics, Coleman is a seasoned veteran. He says getting re-elected was a highlight. A former housing minister, he’s also watching how Horgan’s team plans to deliver on affordable housing. He calls the promise for a $400 per renter rebate a “nonsensical promise,” saying he’d rather see that money go into rental assistance for lower income earners.

As for the plan to build 114,000 units over 10 years, Coleman says that was a ridiculous promise.

“During the estimates debate, they removed themselves from that to call that an aspirational goal," he says.

Coleman questions if the count will now include private units. He goes on to say, “if you’re going to count what other people are building then all you’re saying is we’re going to make a promise we’re not going to keep.”

Unsurprisingly, Coleman and the Liberals are quick to point out promises broken. They include one to introduce ridesharing this year, and another that taxpayers wouldn’t be on the hook for election campaigns. He says the Liberals' crop of MLAs is strong, and he’s looking forward to a leadership convention in February. He says there are great candidates running for the position. And does he have any plans to join?

“No, I’m not in the race... yet. Nominations close on the 28th of December.”

Whatever he decides, it may take an optimist's approach to get through four more years of the ups and downs of life in opposition.