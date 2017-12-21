When it comes to 2017 resolutions, John Horgan says he killed it. “My New Year’s resolution was to form a government,” he told CTV News in a year-end interview, “and we were able to do that.”

The way it happened was spectacular and unexpected. In opposition for 16 years, the NDP faced a formidable opponent. Under the Christy Clark Liberals, unemployment was low and finances were good, with the province recording several years of surpluses in a row.

But observers questioned whether taking money from Crown corporations to balance the books was actually good fiscal management. And everyday people had questions of their own – about housing affordability, child care costs and more.

“The issues that we ran on were the issues that people were saying back to us," Horgan said. "The BC Liberals, they kept saying no, everything’s fine, and people said no, in their core they could feel that things weren’t fine.”

Looking back on the election campaign, Horgan says he could feel the momentum building for his party. But there were also some low points.

The Liberals labeled the NDP leader “Angry John” after an aggressive radio debate performance. They also accused him of “mansplaining,” insinuating his interactions with Clark had an underlying tone of sexism. Horgan rejects both those labels, saying he was raised by a single mom and his sister, and that he’s committed to equality. His cabinet is gender balanced.

The characterizations didn’t stick, and after the election resulted in B.C.'s first minority government since 1952, Clark tried a last-ditch effort to stay in power. Her throne speech was a near carbon copy of the opposition parties’ promises. It surprised almost everyone, including party faithful, but ultimately failed. With an NDP and Green agreement already in hand, a confidence vote toppled the Liberals, paving the way for John Horgan.

The Premier says one of the high points of 2017 has been delivering on some of the NDP's promises, but admits “the most exciting day was when Judith Guichon the lieutenant governor asked me if I would like to be the premier."

"I didn’t hesitate for a minute," he said.

The fledgling minority government was further strengthened by two more stunning moves: Christy Clark resigning as leader and MLA and Liberal Darryl Plecas becoming Speaker. Suddenly, the NDP had a lot more breathing room.

Horgan’s government had an early scandal, with the botched firing of B.C.'s LNG advocate, Gordon Wilson. Wilson, who has connections to the Liberals, is now suing the province.

The NDP got to work quickly on several issues like banning big money, and increasing social assistance, but were also accused of breaking promises on ridesharing, and not having taxpayers foot the bill for elections. Then came the decision on whether to move forward with the pricey and controversial Site C mega project. Horgan ultimately greenlighted it, a decision he did not take lightly. “I can’t think, in the 30 years I’ve been involved in public policy, of a choice that was more difficult than this one.”

While Horgan has enjoyed a honeymoon period, outrage over the decision has some Site C opponents declaring the move the beginning of the end of the NDP. At the same time, Horgan has made many big promises, and faces pressure to act on issues like affordable housing, childcare, and an ongoing doctor shortage. All those promises will require dollars. It’s unlikely any resolution will subdue the heightened expectations – ones set by the premier.