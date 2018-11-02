Residents of British Columbia who do not identify as male or female can now update their identification to reflect that.

The province announced Friday that a third option – "X" – is now available on B.C.-issued driver's licences, identity cards, birth certificates and service cards.

It's a move that's been a year in the making, with representatives of two ministries and the attorney general working together to offer the option.

"We are taking action to move British Columbia into the 21st century when it comes to gender identity," Citizens' Services Minister Jinny Sims said in a statement.

"This is a step in the right direction to ensure that identity documents better reflect identity. It is the right thing to do."

Under the previous rules, British Columbians could apply to change their gender, but their options were male or female.

A previous lack of third option was the subject of cases that were being considered at the Human Rights Tribunal, Attorney General David Eby said.

One of those cases was that of Joshua M. Ferguson, who identifies as non-binary trans. The Vancouver filmmaker filed their complaint against the province last year after officials rejected Ferguson's application for an "X" designation on their ID.

On Friday, Ferguson told CTV News that they're relieved by the news, but still waiting for the ID they applied for more than a year ago.

"While I'm very thankful that B.C. residents will now be able to apply for an X marker on their B.C. driver's licence and CareCard, in actual fact, I haven't been issued my correct B.C. ID with my X marker that I applied for 16 months ago and then had rejected by the government in September 2017," Ferguson said.

Ferguson had to choose between "M" and "F," and said they experienced ridicule, embarrassment and anxiety every time they had to present their ID.

"The government should treat all people fairly, with dignity and respect," Ferguson said.

Their human rights tribunal application is ongoing.

Also last year, CTV spoke to Kori Doty, whose baby Searyl is believed to be the first ever to obtain a health card without a gender marker. Doty is non-binary trans, and didn't want the baby's gender on official records.

Doty left the section blank, and obtained a B.C. services card with a "U" in the field for sex, presumably for "Unknown."

The reason, Doty said, was they want to leave the decision up to the child when they're old enough to develop their own gender identity.