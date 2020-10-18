VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford say two women robbed a store and bear-sprayed a worker there before fleeing in a stolen Mercedes last week.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday at a store on Sumas Way, Abbotsford police said in a news release. Though police didn't name the store, the address they gave corresponds to a Winners and a HomeSense.

Witnesses told officers that two women had stolen multiple items from the store and bear-sprayed an employee as they were leaving, police said.

The suspects were picked up by a man driving a black Mercedes that officers later determined had been stolen on Sept. 29, according to Abbotsford police.

Officers found the vehicle parked outside a residence on King Road in Abbotsford, police said, adding that it soon left the home and travelled toward Chilliwack.

Police called in the assistance of an RCMP helicopter as they followed the vehicle, and a spike belt was deployed. Police said the occupants of the vehicle were seen throwing garbage backs out of the vehicle. They later determined that the garbage bags contained the items stolen in Abbotsford earlier in the incident.

The suspects eventually drove off the road in the 41900 block of Yale Road in Chilliwack, according to police, and were taken into custody.

Abbotsford police said the RCMP's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service assisted with the arrest. The male suspect was taken to hospital after being bitten by a police dog.

All three suspects remained in custody this weekend, police said, adding that they are recommending charges against each one.

The male suspect, a 36-year-old Surrey resident, is facing recommended charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, two counts of driving while prohibited, and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Against a 27-year-old Abbotsford woman, police are recommending charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The third suspect, a 39-year-old Langley resident, is facing a recommended robbery charge.