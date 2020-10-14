VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault on a transit bus in the city earlier this month.

The incident took place on a BC Transit bus in Central Abbotsford around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, Abbotsford police said in a news release.

The suspect approached the 17-year-old victim while she was waiting at the Bourquin Crescent Bus Exchange, police said. He then followed the victim onto the number nine bus, "where he began making unwanted sexual advances and engaged in unwanted touching," according to police.

The suspect got off the bus after just a few stops, police said.

To help identify the suspect, police have released surveillance images from the bus.

Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man between 60 and 70 years of age. He has a white beard and was wearing a blue surgical mask, light-blue turban, dark shoes and light-coloured shirt and pants at the time of the incident, police said.

Abbotsford police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the man to contact investigators at 604-859-5225 and cite file number 2020-39643.