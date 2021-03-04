VANCOUVER -- Monday March 8th is International Women's Day.

Tech Expert Lisa Chang joined CTV Morning Live to discuss the importance of getting girls excited about STEM learning.

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education helps prepare future generations for the world of tomorrow.

Chang shared that by 2029 95% of all jobs will require some stype of STEM education and training.

Chang explained that research has proven that girls have just as much capability as boys in science and math.

However, there is a major drop off in interest starting at age six, and goes fully on the back burner by grade 6.

Chang explained that this is called the DREAM GAP.

This is why representation in STEM fields is so important.

Chang shared some options that parents can use to engage young women in STEM education at home.

Toys are a great place to start.

One of the products Chang demonstrated was moulding dough from Dough Parlour.

Dough is a classic toy that can encourage children to foster scientific concepts and engineering.

Dough from Dough Parlour is great for physical development.

It engages the five senses of exploration and helps develop dexterity.

A fun option for children is to get them a STEM subscription box.

Creation Crate delivers hands-on projects with educational online courses.

This is a great way to get the entire family involved.

For an interactive approach outdoors Chang recommended looking in to STEM CAMP.

STEM CAMPS are completely hands on, engaging and inclusive.

Books are a great way to tie in STEM learning at home.

Chang mentioned that Indigo has a vast selection of STEM specific books to help spark interest and empower.