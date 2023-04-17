Woman sexually assaulted on escalator in downtown Vancouver, suspect arrested: police

A Vancouver man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Granville SkyTrain Station Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was riding the escalator at the transit hub when police say a stranger assaulted her.

“She quickly called 911, which allowed our officers to respond immediately and arrest the 26-year-old suspect while he was still nearby,” Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News.

Addison says the victim was not seriously injured but did receive treatment from BC Emergency Health Services.

Police are recommending one count of sexual assault.